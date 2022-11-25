'We All Have To Play Better': Brandon Cooks Takes Accountability Following Texans QB Change

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins.

Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

With the intent of winning more games, Smith said he and the team felt that Allen would give the Texans a "jumpstart" as the starter under center. Houston currently possesses the league's worst record at 1-8-1.

"I would say that a jumpstart would come from all 11 of us on the field," veteran wide receiver Brandon Cooks said. "It's not just the quarterback, but guys around him who can make plays. At the end of the day, we all have to play better."

During the Week 11 loss to Washington, Mills completed 19-of-33 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions for a 46.1 passer rating. The pick-six he threw during the second play of Houston's first drive was a testament to the ongoing regression Mills has gone through in his second season.

Through 10 games, Mills has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

"At the end of the day, this is a game where you have to stay on your toes and always be ready," Cooks said. "I think Kyle has done a great job all year. And I am looking forward to his opportunity."

Allen, who has previously played for Washington and the Carolina Panthers, has a 7-10 career record. In 21 games, Allen has thrown for 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while completing 63.1 percent of his passes.

