Skip to main content

Texans CEO Cal McNair Says Jack Easterby Departure Was 'Mutual'

In a statement released by the Houston Texans, CEO Cal McNair said Jack Easterby's departure was mutual.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning — as first reported by ESPN

Easterby's jettison came a week following the Texans' Week 6 bye. And according to Pro Football Network, Easterby's departure wasn't a surprise. According to Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Easterby's dismissal was a mutual decision.

"I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, and we have mutually agreed to part ways," McNair said in a statement released by the Texans. "We acknowledge Jack's positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future."

With Easterby's release coming mid-season, McNair said the Texans' football operations staff will absorb his former day-to-day responsibilities.

"My relationship with Jack was good just like everybody else in the organization," coach Lovie Smith said. "My dealings with Jack have been great. He’s one of the first guys that I got a chance to talk with before I came down here." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Texans hired Easterby as the executive vice president of team development in 2019. He later took the helm as executive vice president of football operations, where his questionable decisions catapulted the Texans into football purgatory.

Prior to his time with the Texans, Easterby served as the New England Patriots character coach for five seasons after joining the staff in 2013.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_16851015
Houston Texans Latest News

'A Question For Ownership': Texans Coach Lovie Smith Speaks On Jack Easterby's Firing

By Coty M. Davis
Jack Easterby | Cal McNair
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans BREAKING: Jack Easterby OUT of Houston Organization

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19205698
Houston Texans Latest News

Coach Lovie Smith Pleased With Texans Red Zone Defense

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19028504
Houston Texans Latest News

AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19210515
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Dameon Pierce Enters Bye Week As Leading AFC South Rusher

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19204252
Houston Texans Latest News

How Much Blame Should Be Placed on Davis Mills For Texans Offensive Struggles?

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19117283
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Dameon Pierce: Best Rookie RB in Franchise History?

By Zach Dimmitt
watson wave
Houston Texans Latest News

Deshaun Watson Faces New Sexual Allegation from Time with Houston Texans

By Mike Fisher