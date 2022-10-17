Texans CEO Cal McNair Says Jack Easterby Departure Was 'Mutual'

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning — as first reported by ESPN.

Easterby's jettison came a week following the Texans' Week 6 bye. And according to Pro Football Network, Easterby's departure wasn't a surprise. According to Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, Easterby's dismissal was a mutual decision.

"I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, and we have mutually agreed to part ways," McNair said in a statement released by the Texans. "We acknowledge Jack's positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future."

With Easterby's release coming mid-season, McNair said the Texans' football operations staff will absorb his former day-to-day responsibilities.

"My relationship with Jack was good just like everybody else in the organization," coach Lovie Smith said. "My dealings with Jack have been great. He’s one of the first guys that I got a chance to talk with before I came down here."

The Texans hired Easterby as the executive vice president of team development in 2019. He later took the helm as executive vice president of football operations, where his questionable decisions catapulted the Texans into football purgatory.

Prior to his time with the Texans, Easterby served as the New England Patriots character coach for five seasons after joining the staff in 2013.

