Texans Coach Lovie Smith Frustrated By Offensive Line Performance vs. Titans

HOUSTON — The 1-5-1 Houston Texans sustained a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-best 219 yards on 32 attempts, but Houston's run defense was not the primary reason behind its defeat.

The Texans put together their worst offensive performance of the season. They finished the game with 161 yards. And after finding third-down success during their Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Texans finished the game by converting two out of a possible 14 attempts on third-down efficiency.

The Texans struggled to get anything going in the passing game and the rushing attack. And coach Lovie Smith believes the appalling production from the team's offensive line unit played a primary factor in the Texans' mishaps on offense.

"It starts up front," Smith said. "When you get dominated up front on both sides of the football, it's hard to get any game plan going. Offensively for us, if they're in our backfield every time, you can't run, you can't pass the football. We're dominated up front, can't run our pass in those situations."

The Texans' offensive line gave up three sacks that resulted in 34 yards. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 35 yards on 15 attempts, with Houston's offensive line unable to create second-level opportunities and gaps.

Houston's o-line was without A.J. Cann and lost Justin McCray mid-game due to a concussion. But Smith believes Houston did not come into their Week 8 contest ready to play the physical brand of football needed to record their second win of the season.

"It's just tough all the way around," Smith said. "Part of the game plan was to get in favorable third down situations, but that kind of started up front. When you can't run the football, it's pretty obvious down and distance on what we have to do. We weren't set up today to be able to handle some of that."

Mills said after the game that the team, including the offensive line, is looking forward to their second match against the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 24. He is hopeful that the Texans can correct their offensive misfortunes as they prepare for their Week 9 match against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.

