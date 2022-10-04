With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be.

For the Houston Texans, what these four games have shown is that they have pieces at certain positions but still have too many question marks to compete. One question mark that remains still is the future of the quarterback position for Houston.

Davis Mills has shown promise at times but overall has been inconsistent. He has thrown for 908 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes this season.

As a result of the jury still being out on Mills, PFF has the Texans selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick in their latest 2023 mock draft.

1 - Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State The track record of Ohio State quarterbacks in the NFL is a talking point, but it doesn’t have any bearing on Stroud’s success at the next level. He plays the position differently than Dwayne Haskins or Justin Fields ever did. His average time to throw of 2.69 seconds through Week 5 of the college football season is nearly a half second faster than Fields' average at Ohio State. Stroud fits the bill of an NFL pocket passer.

Stroud has thrown for 1,376 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 68.7 percent of his passes, leading the Buckeyes to a 5-0 record and No. 3 ranking in the AP Poll.

As the Texans continue to determine their future at the quarterback position, Mills hasn't been written off yet with coach Lovie Smith having faith in him. However, if the 2023 draft comes and the Texans are picking first overall?

Don't be surprised if Stroud is indeed the pick, with the Texans believing he's the quarterback to lead them into the future.

