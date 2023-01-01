Texans' Expectations For Rookie LB Christian Harris Continue to Grow

Houston Texans rookie linebacker, third-round pick Christian Harris is finishing the season strong with 60 tackles, one interception

HOUSTON --Christian Harris saw the play coming, adeptly reading Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis’ eyes and body language.

That led the Houston Texans’ rookie linebacker to break crisply on the football for his first NFL interception, jumping a slant route as Willis stared down his primary read. The fourth-quarter interception, the first of Harris’ career, helped seal the Texans’ second victory of the season last Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Now, the athletic third-round draft pick from Alabama is looking to build on that performance heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Meanwhile, the Texans' inactives include quarterback Kyle Allen, corner Jacobi Francis, center Jimmy Morrissey, defensive tackle Thomas Booker, and tight end Teagan Quitor

“I feel like I’m coming along pretty well, just trying to stay consistent week to week,” Harris said. “I try not to look too far along, just tracking my progress week to week. I think it will help my confidence for sure. Making those plays in practice led up to that moment,”

Harris is the fastest linebacker on the Texans’ roster, and the rookie is starting to play to his timed speed with rapid reactions.

Harris’ instincts have kicked in following a slow start after beginning the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

In 10 games and nine starts, Harris has recorded 60 tackles, four for losses, two quarterback hits and four passes defended.

Tackling remains a point of emphasis for Harris, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound 21-year-old from Baton Rouge, Ala.

“Honestly, just run through contact,” said Harris, “It’s habit. That’s what coach Pete (Golding) taught me at ‘Bama. Your feet go dead at contact, and you’ll have no power.”

Harris’ tackling has improved significantly since a rough start against the Las Vegas Raiders in his first NFL game.

“As we go forward, he’s making more and more of the plays that we expect him to make,” Texans linebackers coach Miles Smith said. “Occasionally, there’s plays that he’s making that other linebackers probably wouldn’t be able to make, just based upon his elite athleticism. As we keep going, we expect him to make more and more of the plays, and truly show the level he can play at.

Harris’ last college game was the national championship game for the Crimson Tide, recording three sacks, four tackles for losses and a forced fumble in a loss to Georgia.

Signed to a four-year, $5.34 million contract that includes a $1.069 million signing bonus, Harris turned heads at training camp with his ability to run and diagnose plays. Harris has speed to burn with a 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash and is regarded as a versatile sideline-to-sideline defender.

Speed comes from a track background. From an early age, he was running sprints under the watch of his parents, Jefferson Harris and Ramona Harris.

“I’ve been running track since when I was like 5,” Harris said. “My parents were coaches on that team. I had a lot of that to boost my speed up.”

Harris is a man in constant motion at NRG Stadium. He doesn’t waste time and uses the training facility to focus on his recovery from practice and workouts. That includes a routine of massages, stretching, cold tubs and soft-tissue therapy.

“I try to keep my body fresh and recovering as fast as I can,” Harris said. “I don’t know everything yet. I try stuff out.”

During the offseason, Harris wants to continue to get stronger, stay fast and work on his hands to intercept more passes.

“I want to maintain that speed,” he said. “Probably work on my hands a little more in coverage and keep my pad level low at the point of contact.

Harris’s parents are a fixture at Texans home and road games, following their son’s career just as they did at powerhouse Alabama.

“It’s everything to have that come to the games and experience it,” said Harris, who’s represented by veteran NFL agents Rick Roberts, Martin Fischman, Donald Weatherell, and other staff members at Ballengee Football. “That means a lot.”

