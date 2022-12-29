Texans Injury Update: OL Kenyon Green, Tytus Howard 'Getting Better'

Houston Texans' offensive line is getting healthier heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green is set to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he returns from a sprained ankle that sidelined him for two games.

Green got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys and missed games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, but his ankle has improved significantly.

Green has practiced the past two days. He was listed as limited on the injury report Wednesday.

“Everybody is getting better,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “Some of the players that didn’t play last week, like Kenyon Green, hopefully, they will be available for us.”

Meanwhile, Texans veteran right tackle Tytus Howard returned to practice after suffering a concussion against the Titans. Howard played left guard the past two games with Green out and Charlie Heck stepping in for him at right tackle.

If Howard clears the NFL concussion protocol and is medically cleared by participating fully and not having symptoms, he could potentially return Sunday against Jacksonville. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey and safety M.J. Stewart remain in the NFL concussion protocol. Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano isn’t practicing due to a hyperextended right knee and bruised quadriceps sustained against the Titans. Texans guard Justin McCray’s hamstring injury is getting better.

“They are feeling well, feeling good, all that,” Smith said of Howard and the other players who are in the concussion protocol. “You can start the process, and we’ve been evaluating them. Both of them felt really good after the game. Again, we have a concussion protocol that we put the players through. If they are ready to go, we’ll be ready for them to go. If not, we’ll wait until they are completely healthy and ready to play.”

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.