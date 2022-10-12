Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing

HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021.

He then had a brief stint with the New York Giants during training camp. But following his jettison from New York in August, Akins' faith led to him re-joining the Texans as a practice squad member.

Wednesday afternoon, Akins officially received a second chance to continue his career with the Texans. As first reported by Pro Football Network, the Texans have signed Akins to their 53-man roster.

"When a player leaves and comes back, you’re not sure how that’s going to go, but Jordan has done a good job and had a good attitude," general manager Nick Caserio said. "He’s taken advantage of his opportunities when he’s played.

"Berb [Tim Berbenich] has done a good job with him. It’s been good to have Akins back in the building."

Akins received three consecutive call-ups from the practice squad following the injury to second-year prospect Brevin Jordan.

Since his Week 3 performance against the Chicago Bears, Akins has arguably been the most productive player in his position group. He has caught seven balls on eight targets for 86 yards while recording a touchdown.

For the Texans to make room for Akins' signing, Houston departed from Pharaoh Brown one day after their 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Akins notched a pair of catches for 22 yards in the win.

"Jordan has done a good job with his opportunities," Caserio said. "You know, we’ll look at that and try to make the right decision, the best decision relative to what we think helps us in the game."

Akins originally joined the Texans as a third-round selection (98th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

His best campaign came during the 2019 season. Akins caught 36 balls for a career-high 418 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Akins' on-field contributions helped Houston finish the year with a 10-6 record before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the divisional round of the playoffs.

