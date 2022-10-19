Davante Adams 'Push'? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.



Las Vegas (1-4) entered the campaign with some solid expectations after making an impressive late-season run into the AFC playoffs last year.



But the Raiders’ lowly record doesn’t match the star-studded talent their offense possesses, as Vegas poses arguably the toughest test a young Texans defense (1-3-1) has faced up to this point in the season.



Aside from quarterback Derek Carr, who will bring plenty of challenges due to his experience and game-winning potential, let’s look at three weapons on offense that Houston should keep tabs on.

WR Davante Adams



One of the best receivers of this era, Adams is in his first season with the Raiders and hasn’t shown any signs of regression. He’s coming off an impressive game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, as he torched their secondary with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Immediately following that game, the frustrated Adams pushed a cameraman, which could eventually result in NFL punishment for the former Packers star in his first year in Vegas with pal Carr.

But for now?

Even with the bye, Adams' five receiving touchdowns are tied for third-most in the league. His 54 targets are 25 more than the next-closest receiver on the Raiders, as he'll clearly be Carr's No. 1 target on Sunday. Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will have the toughest matchup of his young career should he be tasked with shadowing Adams.

RB Josh Jacobs

In a season where he's fighting toward a new contract, Jacobs has been posting career-best numbers. On Oct. 10 against the Chiefs, he ran for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while adding five catches for 39 yards. He had set a previous career-best rushing total a week earlier with 28 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Denver Broncos.

Despite playing one less game due to the bye, Jacobs is still the league's third-leading rusher headed into Week 7 with 490 yards. The Texans, are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game this season (164.8), will need to put together an impressive performance on defense to prevent Jacobs from crossing the century mark for a third straight game.

TE Darren Waller

One of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league, Waller has been a been quieter this season than in past years. Still, he remains dangerous for a Texans defense that could have focus elsewhere in the formation, potentially leaving Waller with room to break free.

Of course, this all depends on his availability. Waller suffered a hamstring at the beginning of the Kansas City loss on Oct. 10 and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. His injury status remains uncertain ahead of the release of Las Vegas' official injury report.

If Waller plays, his 6-6, 255-pound frame could present some physical matchup problems for the Texans. He'll look for a bounce-back game after failing to eclipse three catches and 25 receiving yards in his last two full healthy contests.

