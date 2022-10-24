Following Loss To Raiders, Texans Stress Importance Of Stopping The Run

The Houston Texans dropped their fourth game of the season in a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Led by second-year quarterback Davis Mills, the Texans' offense played well enough to catapult the franchise to their second win of the year. But Houston's defense had arguably their worst performance of the season.

The Texans' defense allowed the Raiders to notch 400 yards at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas did most of their damage against the Texans on the ground, with veteran running back Josh Jacobs rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 7 victory.

Jacobs' performance marked the third consecutive game he eclipsed over 100 yards in rushing. But his play against the Texans was another testament to Houston's inability to stop the run for the third straight season.

"He has good vision, and he knows how to find the holes," veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said. "We have to do a better job of bringing all 11 bodies to the ball. It takes a group effort to take down a special back like [Jacobs]. It takes all 11 guys flying around and putting bodies on them."

Jacobs became the third running back in six games to reach over 100 yards in rushing against the Texans. Houston's worst game at stopping the run came during a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, where rookie running back Khalil Herbert recorded 157 yards.

Following their performance against the Raiders, the Texans' run defense is once again ranked last in the league, giving up an average of 164.7 yards on the ground.

Coach Lovie Smith has stressed enhancing the Texans' run defense since training camp. And following another disappointing defeat, Smith reiterated the importance.

"It's important," Smith said. "Believe me, it's important to us. And we'll keep working, eventually, we'll get it right.

"It didn't work today [Sunday]. I'm not sure what else to tell you besides that, you are kind of stating the obvious. We didn't play the run well. We didn't play it well today, and we're going to work to get it right."

Before the 2022 campaign, the Texans' run defense has given up an average of 151.2 yards on the ground the previous two seasons.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.