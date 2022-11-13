Texans and Stale Offense Trail Giants at Halftime

Different week, same story for the Houston Texans and their offense.

Halfway through their matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans trail 7-3, thanks in large part to their continued ineptitude on the offense side of the ball.

The problems began and still rest with quarterback Davis Mills who has thrown for a mere 35 yards on 6 of 13 passing while connecting on just three passes combined to his top two receivers, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.

Meanwhile, star rookie runningback Dameon Pierce, who has been without a doubt the team's top offensive playmaker in 2022, has also been held in check, rushing 10 times for 66 yards -- 44 of which came on a single rush during a drive that ended in a field goal.

As a team, the Texans have totaled just 86 yards of offense.

On the other end of the field for the Giants, things have been far from perfect. However, star running back Saquon Barkley has unsurprisingly been the game's most exciting player, rushing 17 times for 75 yards.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has also gotten involved in the action, throwing for the game's lone touchdown on 9 of 12 passing for 106 yards.

If the Texans are going to find a way to get back into the win column, it is going to start with quarterback Davis Mills getting into a rhythm with his receivers.

And based on recent weeks, as well as the first half of play in East Rutherford, that is far from a guarantee.

The Texans will kick off to start the second half.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.