Texans QB C.J. Stroud Has Perfect Response to Cowboys Star Micah Parsons’ Trash Talk
The Houston Texans didn't call a prospect's name on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft, not owning their first-round pick. Still, the team has made plenty of moves this offseason to work toward being considered a contender just a season after a playoff berth and playoff victory led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
While Texans fans weren't watching for any draft pick on Thursday night, they received entertainment from the star second-year quarterback. Stroud joined Bleacher Report's live coverage of the draft, alongside Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons.
The conversation between the two respective stars was geared toward the trade that brought wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston. This, of course, led to the discussion of the rivalry between the two teams. Having Stefon's brother, Trevon, on the other team only makes the rivalry that much more interesting.
Parsons admitted he was "very jealous" when the Texans traded for Diggs rather than him ending up with the Cowboys. Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe then asked who the best NFL team in Texas is.
"You're trying to create some beef, I like it," Stroud said. "You know what it is, I feel like Micah knows who it is, I think Stef knows who it is. But everything has to get figured out on the field."
Until the two teams duel it out, there is no clear answer. On paper, it seems as if the Texans could soon be taking those reigns, especially as they're set to improve after winning a playoff game a season ago.
"They ain't even got a snap [together]. We're the best team? What the hell?" Parsons quickly interjected.
Parsons went on to joke that Stroud has "faced some pretty good guys, but he ain't never seen a killer."
"You're sitting on the couch with one," Stroud responded.
The two teams are set to play in Arlington this season, with no set date in mind. Diggs brought up the idea of the two playing on Thanksgiving, which, at this point, would provide some incredible entertainment after the interaction on the livestream.
