How to Watch: Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans became the fifth franchise in NFL history to make the playoffs with a rookie quarterback AND rookie head coach during the 2023 season. They even went on to win their first postseason game since 2019 before being knocked off in the divisional round by the Baltimore Ravens.
They will now look to build upon a successful 2023 season under coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud.
They have already begun to build upon their 2023 roster this offseason adding former Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend and acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a massive trade with the Buffalo Bills.
The Texans’ 2023 draft also provided for some high-quality players. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr, Tank Dell, and Henry To’oTo’o all provided a great boost to a team that was trying to change its identity.
Houston has a slew of draft picks in 2024, although they will not be selecting in the first round unless they decide to trade up. They will enter the draft with two second round picks, a third, two fourths, two sixths, and two sevenths.
When:
Round 1: Thursday, April 25th, 8 PM ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26th, 7 PM ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27th, Noon ET
Where:
Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
How to Watch:
Live coverage of the NFL draft can be found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network.
Streaming coverage is also available on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.
