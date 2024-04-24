Social Media Star 'Sketch' To Announce Houston Texans Draft Pick
One entertaining facet of the NFL Draft is when special guests get to announce picks for the team they love and get to represent for an evening. The Houston Texans revealed their guest to announce their draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, the Texans announced that viral social media star and sports streamer "Sketch" is going to be announcing one of the team's selections during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sketch is a star on social media. While he has 794,000 followers on Twitch, he's also a sensation all over every social media platform. His saying of "what's up brother" has taken the internet by storm, and is even the caption the Texans opted to use in their social media announcement.
The Texans don't currently own their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, though they do have two second-round picks and nine total draft picks on the night. Barring any trade to move up in the draft, the Texans will first draft a player with pick No. 42, which would likely be the pick Sketch would announce.
A photo of Sketch working out with CJ Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and John Metchie III has already surfaced social media earlier this off-season, so the move isn't so much a surprise.
For the Texans, moving up to make a splash of a pick would have to mean they're pretty certain they can get their guy and he can pan out. Having nine picks gives the team plenty of flexibility to build around Stroud and the rest of the star-studded offense.
Houston has made an emphasis to make win-now moves while the star second-year quarterback is on his rookie deal, and that's not going to change heading into the draft. It'll be interesting to see whether the Texans make a trade or if their first selection of the draft will come in the second round.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click hereto Watch. Click hereTo Listen.