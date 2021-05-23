How Many Texans Trade Offers For QB Deshaun Watson? Zero?

Watson still wants out, but cannot get out - and may not be able to even get on the field in 2021, ultimately, pending the NFL's views on his legal entanglements.

Deshaun Watson has had his trade talks with the Houston Texans. But the Houston Texans have technically not had their trade talks with any NFL teams.

That's the word from NFL reporter John McClain, speaking on 94 WIP this week, saying, “They have not had conversations with anybody.''

Something about this hints as a bit of a semantics. TexansDaily.com is aware of the Philadelphia Eagles, for one, being in frequent contact with Texans officials regarding the availability of the star QB, who requested a trade early this offseason.

Of course, that request/demand occurred before the assortment of sexual assault charges against Watson were made public. (But not before he was aware of them, it seems.)

It is also clear, as McClain notes, that "at least eight or nine teams said they were interested and they told (the Texans) they would get back to them after free agency. The plan was to start the negotiations around April 1 and see who was serious. There were going to be a lot of teams who would be serious. Then, they would make the best possible deal before the draft.”

And then, of course ... came the allegations.

It is a matter of debate as to whether the Texans were victims of the timing or whether they victimized themselves, again because the allegations against Watson were already (privately) in play when they were insisting they refused to entertain offers and were rejecting any inquiries regarding the superstar quarterback.

As time went on - time including the NFL Draft at the end of April - many of the eight-or-so potential bidders filled their desires for new QBs with trades or the draft ... while the Texans were forced to wait out the process, as remains the case.

The timing, and the decision, both of which kept the Texans from being able to engineer a "treasure-chest'' trade that would've delivered to Houston an assortment of premium picks, represents a major setback for the organization now led by new GM Nick Caserio and new head coach David Culley.

Watson still wants out, but cannot get out - and may not be able to even get on the field in 2021, ultimately, pending the NFL's views on his legal entanglements. Houston is now willing to part with him, but cannot do so at even a fraction of the price other teams would've once paid.

All of this is why we think it is worth reiterating that it is important to note that while Watson believes the Texans did not deal honestly with him in their front-office search, the lack of honesty regarding the coming accusations was and is just as problematic.

