Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton believes that the team's improved down efficiency is the reason behind the Texans' late-season surge on offense.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.

The Texans have gone toe-to-toe with some of the league's most high-power offenses. And offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton credits early down success for Houston's improved play.

"Trusting that our process of preparing ourselves to be at our best on gameday is comprehensive," Hamilton said. "As of late, because we’ve been able to get more first downs and have some success early in the game, it seems to fuel our entire sideline, and we hope to do that this Sunday."

While averaging 20.0 points over the previous four games, Houston has been the eighth-best third-down team in the league.

Houston has recorded a 43.5 percent conversion rate during the stretch. Their recent success is a complete 180 from when the Texans converted a league-low 25 percent through the first three games.

In their 27-23 heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 11, the Texans recorded a season-high seven out of a possible 15 third downs.

"I think from week-to-week we have to do a great job of not getting too high with the highs or low with the lows," Hamilton said. "Fuel the entire stadium and bring some excitement and energy for the fans and to the stadium on Sunday as well."

Coach Lovie Smith is hoping the Texans can finish the year with a winnable record within their division. They have a match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and will close the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8.

The Texans may be able to meet Smith's desire of ending the year with a winnable record within the division. And maintaining their down efficiency will remain a critical part of Houston's potential success.

