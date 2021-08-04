Texans Camp: Watson's Absence Due to Injury?

National reports say the troubled quarterback is at camp, but missing practice with a calf injury

For the last two days, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been nowhere to be seen at training camp.

Supposedly sidelined with an injury, some questioned the true severity of this injury given its somewhat 'convenient' timing. Was the quarterback, saddled with legal troubles and with a standing request to be traded, appearing at camp but missing from padded practices just to avoid the NFL's mandated $50,000-a-day fines?

READ MORE: Texans Camp: Keke Coutee On His 'Wide-Open Opportunity"

However, details reported today have shed further light on the situation and it appears Watson is, well, actually injured.

"Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's injury that has sidelined him at practice the past two days is lingering calf and ankle tightness, per league sources," tweeted NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. "Injury is not regarded as major or long-term. Status is regarded as day-to-day and expected to improve with ongoing treatment."

And while he may be injured, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly revealed today that Watson continues to find a way to help his teammates.

READ MORE: Texans Training Camp Notebook: Watson a 'Great Asset'; Smith's Defense Provides Hope

"He's (Watson) been a great asset for us in the room with some of the stuff how he sees it, how he sees the intent of the plays," Kelly said. "It's been great. He's been very helpful to those players. Again, we're doing a good job of keeping him engaged and going through some different stuff with him. He's been good for those players."

Ultimately, while the questions about exactly what has been causing Watson's absence have now been answered, attention will now inevitably turn to what will happen once this issue is resolved.

Will he return to practice and risk an injury while he pushes for a trade, or will he find another way out of danger in the coming weeks?

CONTINUE READING: NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Are Texans The Worst?!