Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Texans Camp: Watson's Absence Due to Injury?

National reports say the troubled quarterback is at camp, but missing practice with a calf injury
Author:

For the last two days, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been nowhere to be seen at training camp. 

Supposedly sidelined with an injury, some questioned the true severity of this injury given its somewhat 'convenient' timing. Was the quarterback, saddled with legal troubles and with a standing request to be traded, appearing at camp but missing from padded practices just to avoid the NFL's mandated $50,000-a-day fines?

READ MORE: Texans Camp: Keke Coutee On His 'Wide-Open Opportunity"

However, details reported today have shed further light on the situation and it appears Watson is, well, actually injured.

"Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's injury that has sidelined him at practice the past two days is lingering calf and ankle tightness, per league sources," tweeted NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. "Injury is not regarded as major or long-term. Status is regarded as day-to-day and expected to improve with ongoing treatment."

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

Extraordinarily Average - Texans Offensive Line Ranked Mid-Tier In NFL

The Houston Texans' offensive line has graded out exceedingly averagely in a recent ranking.

Deshaun-Watson-Texans-1 sits red
Play

Texans Camp: Watson's Absence Due to Injury?

National reports say the troubled quarterback is at camp, but missing practice with a calf injury

2abedd0b3d4a4a75923c954f6eeadb3b
Play

Without Watson or Watt, Who Will Lead 2021 Houston Texans?

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor already staking his claim to the Texans

And while he may be injured, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly revealed today that Watson continues to find a way to help his teammates.

READ MORE: Texans Training Camp Notebook: Watson a 'Great Asset'; Smith's Defense Provides Hope

"He's (Watson) been a great asset for us in the room with some of the stuff how he sees it, how he sees the intent of the plays," Kelly said. "It's been great. He's been very helpful to those players. Again, we're doing a good job of keeping him engaged and going through some different stuff with him. He's been good for those players."

Ultimately, while the questions about exactly what has been causing Watson's absence have now been answered, attention will now inevitably turn to what will happen once this issue is resolved. 

Will he return to practice and risk an injury while he pushes for a trade, or will he find another way out of danger in the coming weeks?

CONTINUE READING: NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Are Texans The Worst?!

NFL
News

Extraordinarily Average - Texans Offensive Line Ranked Mid-Tier In NFL

Deshaun-Watson-Texans-1 sits red
News

Texans Camp: Watson's Absence Due to Injury?

2abedd0b3d4a4a75923c954f6eeadb3b
News

Without Watson or Watt, Who Will Lead 2021 Houston Texans?

NFL
News

Texans Training Camp Notebook: Watson a 'Great Asset'; Smith's Defense Provides Hope

GettyImages-1289782346
News

NFL Defensive Line Rankings: Are Texans The Worst?!

Keke Coutee
News

Texans Camp: Keke Coutee On His 'Wide-Open Opportunity'

Carolina-Panthers-Deshaun-Watson-Sam-Darnold
News

Deshaun Watson Absent From Practice Again; Panthers 'Eye' Trade For Texans QB

NFL
News

Texans Training Camp Notebook: Tytus is Happy, DBs Making Plays