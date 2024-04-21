Texans to Re-Sign Dare Ogunbowale to One-Year Deal
HOUSTON -- Dare Ogunbowale will return to the Houston Texans for his third season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans signed the veteran running back to a one-year deal Sunday morning.
Ogunbowale appeared in 12 games for the Texans during the 2023 season. He did not provide much in the run game, but Ogunbowale had a significant role in Houston's success on special teams, where he played 227 snaps.
He helped the Texans take a 39-37 Week 9 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 5. Ogunbowale took the helm as the Texans' emergency kicker for the injured Ka'imi Fairbairn, who sustained a quad injury during the first half.
Ogunbowale nailed a 29-yard field goal to give Houston a 33-30 lead with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter. He became the second non-kicker in NFL history to make a field goal in a regular season game. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker achieved the feat against the Miami Dolphins in 2004.
The Texans first signed Ogunbowale to a two-year deal in 2022. He has appeared in 29 games with four starts during his two-year stint, rushing for 158 yards on 50 attempts and one touchdown.
"Credit to Dare and him being ready in that situation," coach DeMeco Ryans said after the win in November. "The moment wasn’t too big for him. He stepped up, the kickoffs were good [and] everybody knows how big the field goal was for us there, so credit to Dare, credit to Frank [Ross] – our special teams coach – for having him prepared."