Texans' New Uniforms Reveal: Is Battle Red Best Depiction of Houston?
HOUSTON — Coach DeMeco Ryans believed it was time for the Houston Texans to change their uniforms. Houston drafted Ryans in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and upon his return as head coach 17 years later — the Texans were still wearing the same jerseys.
"I know we’ve had the same uniforms since our organization started here in 2002," Ryans said. "I was messing with the guys earlier, talking about how I wore the same uniform that they’re wearing, and I think it’s time for an update."
Ryans received his wish for the Texans to have an updated look Tuesday morning. For the first time since the team’s inception in 2000, the franchise released four fan-inspired uniforms. They completed the process by conducting 10,000 surveys and 30 focus groups to design uniform sets that echoed the city's culture.
Houston's new Battle Red jerseys feature their alternate helmet with candy paint red flakes and a new bullhorn-inspired logo.
The updated Battle Red uniforms will also feature a new coloring shade. According to Brian Barefield of Big Sarge Media LLC, Hannah McNair revealed the uniforms will feature a bright red, inspired by Ohio State. However, McNair expressed that the decision to update the Battle Red coloring came before the arrival of Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"Credit to Doug [Vosik], Cal and Hannah [McNair] – all the work and time that went into coming out with a new look that I think our fans will be excited about," Ryans said. "I think the coolest part about the new uniforms is, as you guys know, having our fans’ input into the look of our new uniform.
