Social Reacts to Houston Texans' New Uniforms Reveal
The Houston Texans are entering a new era. While building a contender around second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, the team revealed a new set of jerseys for the 2024 NFL season.
The new uniform set has four different jerseys, coming in white, two different blues and red with three different helmet variations.
The "weakest" of the four uniforms happens to be the jerseys that most resemble the Texans' old ones.
Still, overall, the original looking uniforms received a better reception than the white jerseys, which fans weren't crazy about.
The all red color-rush style jerseys arguably had the best welcome by fans. They're unique and very, very bold. They even had one fan reconsidering his Dallas Cowboys fandom.
The fourth jersey revealed, with an alternate helmet with an icy blue "H" on it also recieved a variation of reactions. Of course, some loved them while others compared them to XFL uniforms.
Through the social media reveal, the jerseys got mixed reviews, but it's hard to truly judge what the new uniform combinations will really look like until they're seen on the field. Based on the social media posts alone, it's hard to imagine they don't all pop on the field in their own way.