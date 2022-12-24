Texans RT Tytus Howard OUT vs. Titans With Concussion

Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard is out after being evaluated for a concussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --The Houston Texans tied the game in unconventional fashion Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans, and now they lead 10-7 at halftime

However, the Texans may have suffered a big loss in the process.

Texans left offensive guard Tytus Howard is being evaluated for a concussion after suffering a head injury in the first quarter. Although Howard was able to walk off the field under his own power after being attended to by trainers, they immediately took away his helmet.

Howard was first evaluated on the sideline by team medical staff in the blue medical tent.

After that examination, he went to the locker room for further testing. The Texans said the former first-round draft pick from Alabama State has been ruled out for the remainder of the game along with rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano with a knee injury.

Howard was the replacement for injured rookie guard Kenyon Green, shifting over from his natural right tackle position.

With Howard at left guard for the second consecutive week, Charlie Heck started at right tackle.

When Howard left the game, the Texans replaced him with reserve center-guard Jimmy Morrissey at left guard. The Texans have had some success running the football with Royce Freeman, the primary replacement for injured rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Pierce was placed on injured reserve a week ago with a high-ankle sprain. Pierce leads all rookie running backs in rushing yards.

The Texans will receive the ball to start the second half.

