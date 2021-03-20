How Will Texans Use Pro Bowl RB Lindsay? Analysis

The Houston Texans have a breakout star in Phillip Lindsay from the Broncos

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans were, as of a few days ago, expected to rely - and maybe over-rely - on David Johnson to break out in 2021. He still could have a quality season, but another standout name is headed to NRG Stadium.

The Texans are signing former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay. The terms are expected to be a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with $500,000 in upside money.

How might Houston utilize its new weapon?

Lindsay, who went undrafted out of Colorado in 2018, shined for the Broncos' offense in his first two seasons. As a rookie, the former Buffaloes star rushed for rushed for 1,037 yards and 10 total touchdowns. A year later, he followed it up 1,011 yards and seven scores.

In 2020, Lindsay's production diminished due to the addition of former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon and injuries. The 26-year-old played in just 11 games, rushing for 502 yards and a lone touchdown. He added just 28 receiving yards off seven catches.

The Texans are expected to trust the run game under new head coach David Culley. In his two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Culley watched "The Flock" lead the NFL in rushing, averaging over 191 yards in each season.

Earlier this month, Houston added veteran Mark Ingram on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Ingram was a member of the Ravens' staff during Culley's tenure as an assistant coach.

Houston also restructured Johnson's deal entering free agency. Johnson, who was the hot trade commodity in the DeAndre Hopkins trade from last season, was expected to be owed $9 million this season on his current deal. Instead, he'll make be up to $6 million, including $4.25 million fully guaranteed.

In his first season with the Texans, Johnson ran for 691 yards and six touchdowns on 147 carries in 12 games.

The Texans currently are in limbo on the status of Deshaun Watson. Both Culley and GM Nick Caserio come from systems where the run game has been essential to the offensive success.

In Baltimore, the Ravens ran a three-system set with Ingram, Gus Edwards and rookie JK Dobbins, eventually trusting Dobbins to lead the charge on their way to the postseason.

Could Lindsay - who for his career has rushed for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry - be the Dobbins-like weapon Houston has been looking for? That looks like a plan.

