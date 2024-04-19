'He's An Experienced Player': Texans' Nick Caserio Shares Reasoning for Stefon Diggs Trade
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made arguably the most significant move of the off-season when they landed All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Texans acquired Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, where they sent a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the exchange on April 3.
A source told Texans Daily that Houston had a "strong desire" to enhance its wideout group following the end of the 2023 season, and several attributes made Diggs a prominent target for the franchise.
"He’s an experienced player," general manager Nick Caserio said. "He’s been productive. He’s instinctive. He has good hands. Our system is maybe a little bit different than the system he was in in Buffalo, but he was as productive as any player in the league."
Each description Caserio gave showcased how Diggs has established himself as one of the league's top receivers after the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.
In 2023, Diggs registered his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 yards. In 17 games, he caught 107 balls for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.
Diggs is joining a stack position group, which would feature established receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, as well as the potential of John Metchie III. However, Houston voided the final three years of Diggs' contract, which could result in him becoming a free agent in 2025.
"Every situation is different — I think we evaluate it case by case," Caserio said. "You have discussions with the representation and the player. Ultimately you make a decision that you feel was in the best interest of the team and the organization, everybody involved. That's why we ended up where we are."