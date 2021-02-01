Texans Trade Ideas For Watson, 'Hardball' to 'Herbert'?

The 'In the Group Chat' podcast has a hot debate on if the Chargers would be interested in Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans may end up having to trade their star quarterback this offseason.

What if there was a way the young established star quarterback would bring back a younger potential star quarterback?

Our own Cody Stoots is joined by Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser to cover how exactly to trade Watson, where would Watson want to go, and why the Texans settled on David Culley.

One trade that might get Texans excited, we theorize, is sending Watson out West to "the other team'' in Los Angeles for their quarterback.

Meltser: "You need to call the Chargers about Justin Herbert. You have to call them. Absolutely. I'm not saying they would, but if Watson wants to go to a bigger city, Watson is still a bigger star than Herbert, objectively. Herbert had a really good rookie season. Yes, he's on a rookie contract which might likely mean they say 'Hey thanks but no thanks,' but that's a call you absolutely have to make. And that's a deal I can live with."

The idea leads to a hotly-contested debate about the worthiness of Herbert in a Watson deal and why the Texans might be better-suited for a draft-pick-heavy deal as opposed to a deal bringing in a quarterback.

In trading Watson, there could be too much value placed on Watson's no-trade clause.

Locker: "Nick Caserio doesn't need to say 'Hey Deshaun what teams can I trade you to?' Nick Caserio needs to negotiate a deal and go to Deshaun and say 'Look you want out of here, here's the deal we got." That's how he's got to function. If Deshaun thinks he's going to just pick his team, maybe that would work with Bill O'Brien, but that's not going to work with Nick Caserio."

