Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Houston Texans travel to the east coast to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texans travel east to Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the division rival Jaguars in a matchup between two teams hoping to get on track finally.

Last week the Jaguars blew a 14-point first-quarter lead in a heartbreaking 29-21 loss to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in a game where quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes and a pick while going just 11-of-23 passing for 174 yards.

Jacksonville managed just 274 total yards, including 74 on the ground,  in the loss.

Jacksonville hopes to break an eight-game losing streak against the Texans. 

Houston remains winless on the season after a 34-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, in a game that saw quarterback Davis Mills get sacked four times, raising his season total to 11.

While Mills hasn't been terrible, he's far from the team's only issue.

"As I see it right now, we've been in every game," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "We've had an opportunity. Glass half full. That's what you're looking at, opportunities right up until (the end) in different ways."

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks enjoys his games against the Jags, with five 100-yard games and five touchdowns in six meetings with the division rival. That includes a 102-yard, two-touchdown showing last year.

WHAT: Houston Texans (0-3-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

WHERE: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida (67,164)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +8.5 (-133), Jacksonville Jaguars -8.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +260, Jaguars -333

