Brutal First Half: Texans - with 5 Yards Total! - Trail Commanders 20-0

The Texans' offense has mustered just five yards on 21 plays in the first half as quarterback Davis Mills' interception returned for a touchdown on the first series.

HOUSTON -- It was a brutal first half for the Houston Texans' offense.

Starting quarterback Davis Mills' struggles continued Sunday.

The second-year starter and former third-round draft pick from Stanford stared down wide receiver Brandin Cooks and paid for that mistake.

He was intercepted and the pick-six staked the Washington Commanders to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Commanders lead the 1-7-1 Texans 20-0 at halftime at NRG Stadium.

The Texans have just five yards on 17 plays.

Mills has been sacked three times against a talented Commanders defensive line.

He has completed just 6 of 9 passes for 22 yards for a 30.6 passer rating.

He has been sacked once apiece by Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Casey Toohill.

The Texans' running game has been absolutely stonewalled, held to six rushing yards on nine runs.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, has gained just two yards on six carries with a long run of three yards.

Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre dropped two potential interceptions.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke hasn't been a lot better than Mills.

He has completed 12 of 22 passes for 164 yards for a 78.6 passer rating.

Wide receiver Chris Samuel ran for one touchdown, the only offensive touchdown of the game.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye has hit two field goals.

The Texans have normally played in close in games. However, that hasn't been the case against the Commanders as they've been overmatched completely. Especially their offense as rookie guard Kenyon Green has struggled with penalties and in pass protection.

