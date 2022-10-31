Texans WR Brandin Cooks on Trade Rumors: 'That's Internal'

HOUSTON -- Has Brandin Cooks played his final game for the Houston Texans?

Cooks took off on a deep pattern Sunday, hauling in a Davis Mills pass that set up a late touchdown pass to rookie running back Dameon Pierce with the outcome of the game already decided.

The Texans' veteran wide receiver showed off his speed on a 44-yard reception during a 17-10 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.

Is Cooks' next move an exit route out of town?

With the NFL trade deadline approaching Tuesday afternoon, Cooks is at the center of trade inquiries as teams have explored trade scenarios involving the Texans' team captain and leading receiver.

Although the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs have displayed interest in Cooks with the Rams exploring trade scenarios, no deal is imminent or developing at this time, according to league sources.

A trade has not been ruled out, but it isn't advancing rapidly because the Texans want significant draft capital in exchange for Cooks and NFL teams have some hesitation because of his $18 million guaranteed base salary in 2023 under the terms of a two-year, $39.6 million contract extension signed this spring.

While Cooks, 29, would ideally be on a contender instead of a 1-5-1 Texans squad, he's also a key figure in their rebuild as one of the top players along with Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

"It's status quo right now with Cooks," a league source said. "Nothing has changed in the past few days. There's still time to get something done."

Cooks caught four passes for 73 yards on six targets, including his 44-yard and 26-yard catch on the Texans' final offensive drive of the game.

Cooks declined to discuss the trade speculation.

"That's internal," he said. "I'm not worried about that, ifs, buts, and. It is what it is. .. We'll keep that internal. With all due respect, we're not going to talk about that right now in the media."

When Cooks signed his extension in April that included $36 million guaranteed, the former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick from Oregon State emphasized he wanted to remain with the Texans because he agreed with general manager Nick Caserio's vision for the organization. Cooks recently praised Caserio after the dismissal of former Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, whom Cooks has a close relationship with.

"I'm not really talking about that right now," Cooks said.

Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked if the team has received calls about Cooks.

“You know what we've been trying to do right now? " Smith said. "All of our effort didn't look like it today, but all our effort has been toward playing the best game against Tennessee. As you probably know, we're not looking too much at that right there. There's enough to keep us busy based on what's happening on our football field with our football team right now.”

Cooks, the focal point of the Texans' passing game, especially with wide receiver Nico Collins sidelined with a groin injury, leads the Texans with 32 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown.

It wasn't a good game for the offense as the Texans finished with 161 total yards, went 2 for 14 on third down, and averaged just 3.2 yards per offensive play.

"Just being behind the chains," Cooks said. "Any time you're behind the chains, it's hard to convert, especially being in known passing situations. We can't have a positive play and take two steps back. It's rough. No one plays this game to lose. Yeah, it's frustrating."

Cooks is one of the most frequently traded players in league history.

He has been traded three times previously, including a transaction in 2020 during which he was dealt from the Rams along with a fourth-round draft selection in exchange for the Texans' second-round draft pick that year.

Could Cooks wind up tying the NFL's all-time record Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson with a fourth trade?

Cooks' trade scenarios remain unclear with a league source predicting he'll ultimately remain with the Texans as the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaches, barring an extremely competitive offer.

That isn't from lack of interest, though.

All of those teams could use an established, speedy wide receiver like Cooks (4.33 speed in the 40-yard dash).

So can the Texans, though.

Cooks is the Texans' most experienced and dangerous wide receiver.

This season, his production is down after catching 90 passes for 1,037 yards on 134 targets last season. Cooks has four dropped passes, but at least one was a low pass from Mills.

There have been times when Mills and Cooks have appeared out of sync.

Some of that appears to be a function of Mills' growing pains and progressions as he looks at multiple reads and progressions and has increased the involvement of Collins and tight end, Jordan Akins, on third downs.

In offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's offense, Mills is asked to do more this year and isn't primarily looking at Cooks as his first and only read as he did as a rookie last year.

“When you have a hard time protecting, it's kind of hard to get the ball to many people today," Smith said. "When you have a hard time blocking, it's kind of hard to get a running game going today. When you have a hard time getting off of blocks and missed tackles, you have a hard time too getting their big running back down. That was the day. Any question you ask kind of starts with that. "

Unloading Cooks would make them a less competitive team as they continue to try to build their roster.

Financially, the Texans would take on $8.782 million in dead money this year and $16.22 million in dead money in 2023 if they traded Cooks. They would net just $967,533 in net cap savings immediately this year and $10.398 million in 2023.

The Texans already restructured Cooks' contract in September, converting $831,11 of his $2 million base salary into a signing bonus to create $554,000 in immediate salary cap savings.

Cooks' base salary is now $1.12 million after playing one game at the $2 million rate.

A year ago, the Texans restructured Cooks' five-year, $81 million contract, creating $7 million in salary cap space by paying him a $10 million signing bonus and adding voidable years to the deal.

As for the extensive trade history, Cooks was previously traded from the Saints to the New England Patriots in 2017 along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a first-round draft pick and a third-round draft pick. Then, the Patriots sent Cooks to the Rams with a fourth-round draft pick for a first-round draft pick, and a sixth-round draft pick

Are the trade discussions involving Cooks a distraction?

“I don't think so," Mills said. "Everyone is focused on what's going on in this building, not too much with what people are saying in the media. We're focused on what we got to do to win games.”

