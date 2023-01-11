Could Texans WR John Metchie III Return Sooner Than Expected?

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has made a remarkable recovery since being diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

After being selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Alabama's John Metchie III was expected to be a major part of the Houston Texan's plans this season.

However, in July those plans, and Metchie's life, were thrown a curveball when the talented 22-year-old was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

Following the diagnosis, Metchie's life was suddenly on the line, and he was forced to sit out the entirety of the 2022 season while undergoing treatment.

During a recent interview with Sports Radio 610 in Houston, however, it appears that Metchie's recovery has gone as well as could be expected, and he is remarkably on track to return to the field for workouts this offseason.

"I'd say there's a chance that he'll be ready for the start of the offseason program," Caserio said. "I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it's amazing what he's done to this point."

Upon his selection, Metchie was thought of as one of the top wide receivers prospects in the 2022 draft class and was a force to be reckoned with in Tuscaloosa.

In fact, during his final campaign with the Tide, Metchie hauled in 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, being named second-team All-SEC, and winning the Jon Cornish Trophy for the second year in a row.

But, according to Caserio, Metchie looks even better now than he did upon his selection.

"He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring," Caserio said. "He's improved his strength, he's improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he's been dealing with a lot of things medically."

Undoubtedly, Metchie's story will be one to keep an eye on going forward.

Especially if he lives up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him before his original diagnosis.

