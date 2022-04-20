Deebo Samuel Trade to Texans for 1st-Round Pick: 49ers Rumor

With Deebo Samuel looking to be traded, could the Houston Texans offer one of their first round picks?

HOUSTON - One position of need that the Houston Texans might address even before next week's NFL Draft is receiver. Instead of using a top pick on a player with potential, could general manager Nick Caserio elect to add a proven talent via trade?

According to The Athletic, the Texans could be a team to monitor in potentially adding San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is hoping to be paid top dollar before the start of the 2022 season.

The asking price for Samuel would be at least a first-round pick. Houston owns both the No. 3 and No. 13 pick, which means it could package one selection in a deal to add in the versalile weapon as the long-term answer in the slot.

Samuel, 26 has become one of the more explosive offensive weapons over the past two years. Utilized in both the slot and in the run game, the former second-round pick considers himself to be a "wide back" due to his multitude of roles in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Samuel is coming off a breakout campaign in which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in receiving with 1,405 yards, six touchdown receptions and eight rushing title touchdowns — a new NFL single-season record for a receiver.

According to ESPN, Samuel has asked for a trade from the organization despite the two sides initially discussing a long-term extension at the beginning of the offseason.

Houston likely won't part ways with the No. 3 overall pick due to the value of the pick. The 49ers don't have a first-round pick to swap with the Texans after electing to trade three future first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins last draft season to move up and select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

The No. 13 pick is a tad enticing. Houston has been linked to several receivers, including Alabama's Jameson Williams and Ohio State's Chris Olave. Neither are proven talent and could struggle adjusting to NFL speed while Samuel should only continue to build off his development as one of the top players at his position.

The 49ers haven't shied away from trading prime talent before negotiations for a first-round pick. In 2020, San Francisco sent defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick. Buckner then agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract extension, making him the second-highest paid defensive tackle.

The only snag in adding Samuel to Houston would be the recent contract extension given to Brandin Cooks. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Texans, Cooks agreed to terms on a new two-year extension worth $39.6 million.

Samuel's starting price likely is higher than Cooks' $19.8 million salary. And while Houston enters next offseason with over $92 million in cap space, would Caserio be willing to trade multiple picks for a receiver after already extending one currently on the roster?

The addition of Samuel would give second-year quarterback Davis Mills a trio of weapons at receiver to work with. Cooks would command the "Z" position while second-year standout Nico Collins would play the "X" role. Samuel would primarily take reps in the slot, but could work a multitude of different spots after showing what he could do in space with the 49ers.

Caserio has been open about his willingness to trade to either the No. 3 or No. 13 pick for the right price. That never was specified as draft picks.

Perhaps Samuel's success in San Francisco makes it worthy for the Texans to call 49ers' general manager John Lynch about coming to terms on a trade package. The starting asking price? Likely the No. 13 pick.