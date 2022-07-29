Coach Lovie Smith Hints At Texans' Plan For Brevin Jordan, TE Corps

HOUSTON — It took eight weeks before Brevin Jordan made his NFL debut with the Houston Texans last season.

Jordan started at tight end on Oct. 31 in a 38-22 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. He notched 41 yards on three catches and pulled down the first touchdown of his career.

The on-field production Jordan displayed during his first career game is why expectations have risen ahead of his second campaign with the Texans.

“Brev was one of those guys out there this off-season," wideout Brandin Cooks said. "The growth that you see him take from a route running standpoint and just understanding an offense has been great to see.”

Jordan entered training camp as one of six players at his position. His spot as a member of Houston's 53-man roster is solidified. But given the talents of Pharaoh Brown, it's unsure whether or not Jordan will retain his role as a starter come Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Coach Lovie Smith hasn't decided who will take the helm as the Texans' starting tight end against the Indianapolis Colts. But Smith plans to utilize his sophomore prospect to get the best out of Jordan.

"He gives us flexibility," Smith said following Day 1 of training camp on Friday. "You can line him up outside. Of course, he can in-line block a little bit — but it's just not that. Excited to see what we'll be able to do with him this year."

The Texans may not have a sole starter at tight end. Smith says Houston's offense will consist of multiple tight ends in hopes of playing "power football. next season.

During Friday's practice, the Texans' offense featured a few 12-men sets highlighted by Jordan and Brown. Smith also has a desire to run an offense that will feature multiple running backs and the usage of the full back position.

Brown, who has his eyes set on becoming an All-Pro tight end in 2022, appeared in 15 games with 12 starts. When lining up alongside full-back Paul Quessenberry, both Brown and Jordan acted as slot pass catchers.

As a rookie, Jordan appeared in nine games with two starts. He recorded 178 yards on 20 catches while registering three touchdowns.