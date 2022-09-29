Texans vs. Chargers: Brevin Jordan Headlines Wednesday's Injury Report

HOUSTON — Brevin Jordan missed the Houston Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and there is a chance the second-year prospect could miss his second consecutive game.

The Texans released the first of three injury reports, which highlighted Jordan as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice. Jordan is battling an ankle injury he sustained during the Texans' Week 2 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

If Jordan is inactive for the second week in a row, Houston could receive another boost from Jordan Akins — who is currently on Houston's practice squad roster.

Akins recorded the first of two touchdowns for the Texans at Soldier Field stadium against the Bears.

Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes also missed practice due to rest. But Cooks and Hughes will be active for the Texans' Week 4 match against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"They’re a disciplined defense in my opinion," Cooks said when describing the Chargers' defense. "Obviously last game was what it was. At the end of the day, they’ve got a lot of talent on that side of the ball, a lot of guys that can make plays."

Maliek Collins (knee), Kurt Hinish (foot) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) also missed Wednesday's practice.

Chargers had their entire 53-man roster participating during their respective practice in Los Angeles. Quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) were limited.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.