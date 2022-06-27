‘Incredibly Damning’: Houston Texans Face New Lawsuits in Deshaun Watson Case
The Houston Texans are done with Deshaun Watson. But they’re not done with their Watson-related problems.
Plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Monday morning that the Texans are now the defendants in “the first case” against the NFL franchise, citing “incredibly damning” evidence that the Texans “knew or should have known” about Watson’s behavior.
Meanwhile, the NFL will conduct a disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson starting Tuesday, a session overseen by Sue L. Robinson, a disciplinary officer for both the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
And what will come of it?
The NFL Players Association harbors the belief that the NFL will soon hand down a full-season suspension for former Texans star Deshaun Watson, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who also suggests the NFLPA thinks the NFL might even opt for an indefinite time - meaning the punishment could extend beyond 2023.
Deshaun Watson Disciplinary Hearing Set; 'Indefinite Suspension' for QB?
Will the Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback not be their new quarterback until 2023 - or later?
Texans Secret Plot to Sign Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo? C’mon
Why is there some sort of "top-secret'' Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo acquisition supposedly on the verge of happening?
'A Better Feel': Why Texans’ Pep Hamilton Might Unlock Davis Mills Potential
Another season working with Pep Hamilton should do wonders for quarterback Davis Mills
Deshaun Watson ‘Indefinite Suspension’ from Browns Beyond This Season?
Watson - who has frequently proclaimed his innocence - recently settled 20 of 24 lawsuits for sexual misconduct against women in their massage sessions with the player.
'Another Big Step': Texans Lovie Smith Gives Praise To Jonathan Greenard
Lovie Smith has high hopes for Jonathan Greenard's production on the Houston Texans' defensive line in 2022
Texans Remain Confident In K Fairbairn
Houston Texans special teams coach Frank Ross wants kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to get stronger after a year to forget.
Mack's Back? Texans RB Impresses In Minicamp
Houston Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett has seen signs of pre-injury Marlon Mack this offseason.
Texans DE Greenard Set For Breakout Year?
According to Pro Football Focus, Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard could be set for a breakout year.
Watson - who has frequently proclaimed his innocence - recently settled 20 of 24 lawsuits for sexual misconduct against women in their massage sessions with the player. The NFL has said it is close to completing its investigation into the accusations, and that following the completion of that investigation will make a determination on its disciplinary action against Watson.
Via Pro Football Network: “The Browns are awaiting a lengthy suspension for Watson. There is concern from the NFL Players Association that the league will look to suspend the former Clemson standout for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to sources.”
Cleveland acquired the Texans’ three-time Pro Bowler this offseason by sending to Houston a huge package including three first-round picks (2022, 2023 and 2024), then giving Watson a five-year extension will all $230 million guaranteed.
The Browns still have the disgruntled Baker Mayfield on the roster, but the incumbent starter is expected to be traded. PFN suggests that the Browns “are expected to go forward with Jacoby Brissett” as the starting QB should the suspension make Watson unavailable to them.
The Texans would like to “go forward,” too. They’ll now do so on the field … and apparently in the courtroom as well.