‘Incredibly Damning’: Houston Texans Face New Lawsuits in Deshaun Watson Case

Plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Monday morning that the Texans are now the defendants in “the first case” against the NFL franchise.

The Houston Texans are done with Deshaun Watson. But they’re not done with their Watson-related problems.

Plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Monday morning that the Texans are now the defendants in “the first case” against the NFL franchise, citing “incredibly damning” evidence that the Texans “knew or should have known” about Watson’s behavior.

Meanwhile, the NFL will conduct a disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson starting Tuesday, a session overseen by Sue L. Robinson, a disciplinary officer for both the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

And what will come of it?

The NFL Players Association harbors the belief that the NFL will soon hand down a full-season suspension for former Texans star Deshaun Watson, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who also suggests the NFLPA thinks the NFL might even opt for an indefinite time - meaning the punishment could extend beyond 2023.

Watson - who has frequently proclaimed his innocence - recently settled 20 of 24 lawsuits for sexual misconduct against women in their massage sessions with the player. The NFL has said it is close to completing its investigation into the accusations, and that following the completion of that investigation will make a determination on its disciplinary action against Watson.

Via Pro Football Network: “The Browns are awaiting a lengthy suspension for Watson. There is concern from the NFL Players Association that the league will look to suspend the former Clemson standout for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to sources.”

Cleveland acquired the Texans’ three-time Pro Bowler this offseason by sending to Houston a huge package including three first-round picks (2022, 2023 and 2024), then giving Watson a five-year extension will all $230 million guaranteed.

The Browns still have the disgruntled Baker Mayfield on the roster, but the incumbent starter is expected to be traded. PFN suggests that the Browns “are expected to go forward with Jacoby Brissett” as the starting QB should the suspension make Watson unavailable to them.

The Texans would like to “go forward,” too. They’ll now do so on the field … and apparently in the courtroom as well.

