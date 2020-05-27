State of The Texans
J.J. Watt wants to finish his career with the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

"I mean, that would be a goal of mine." 

That is Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's answer to retire with the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. 

Watt has been an integral part of the defense since the end of his rookie season of 2011, but his health over three of the last four seasons has not been kind to the former three-time NFL defensive player of the year. 

During his time with the Texans, Watt has 157 career tackles for a loss, which is the most since it became an official stat. His 264 quarterback hits are the most in the NFL, and his 96.0 sacks are the third-most through 111 games in NFL history. Watt's .86 sacks per game are the most in NFL history, eclipsing Reggie White, who had .85.

"I mean, the city has been incredible to me since the day I got here. I'm very thankful and fortunate to have the opportunity to play for such great fans that have supported me, not only myself, my foundation, and everything that I've tried to accomplish."

Watt has built his J.J. Watt Foundation across the city and helped the city of Houston with his philanthropy. Watt has stepped up with his Hurricane Harvey relief and donating to the Houston Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He has come to love the Houston area, where he has lived and played football for nearly a decade. 

"It's a great place," Watt continued. "I certainly hope that's the case. I don't know what's going to happen. I can't say, what's going to happen in the future, but I certainly hope that that's the case."

