J.J. Watt's Sack Flipped the Tide In Favor of The Texans Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The plan was to keep Houston Texans J.J. Watt on schedule during the game. The Texans limited Watt's snaps, and he would be brought on the field by the down and distance that the Buffalo Bills offense was operating from during the game.

By the fourth quarter, the entire plan ended up being thrown out, and Watt was on the field doing everything he could to help the defense close out the game. Watt played in 50 defensive snaps posting a sack and two quarterback hits while harassing Bills quarterback Josh Allen with pressures late in the game. 

Still in shock on the Texans comeback win, Watt was also amazed at how he felt on the field and how his body held up. 

"I'm pretty shocked," Watt said of his pec holding up. "not going to lie. It feels pretty good. There was one play where he was rolling out, and I dove for him. Before I dove, I thought for myself, here it is. It's either going to hold, or it's going to go. And I dove, landed right on it, popped up, kind of checked it out. Looked over at the doctor, who was standing about 10 feet away, and it's all right."

Watt continued. "I'm very pleased with the way it held up, and I'm very thankful to all the medical people and strength people that helped me get here."

Watt's sack on Allen deep in Texans territory to force the field goal proved to be the spark the team needed to get back on track to mount their comeback. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien understood how important that play from Watt was to hold the Bills and, more importantly, get the crowd into the game. 

"That was a big play in the game.," O'Brien said of the Watt sack on Allen. "You said it; the crowd was into it. J.J. (Watt) got the crowd going. The Houston fans, they're great because they're going to let you know when you're not playing well, and they're going to let you know when you are playing well. When we were playing well there, they were a big factor in the game, and I thought that was a big part of the game, our home fans."

The comeback for Watt was equally impressive as the Texans were down 16-0 coming back to win 21-19 in overtime. Watt knew there was a risk, but it was all worth it to be part of this important win for the Texans. 

"I think part of it was that belief that it was going to hold up, and part of it was that belief that we could come back," Watt continued. "And part of it is sometimes you've got to be crazy enough to try, and understand the risks and accept the consequences if it didn't work. But it was worth it. It was worth all the tests. It was worth all the work. It was worth all the shitty, tough days. It was worth it."

