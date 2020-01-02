State of The Texans
J.J. Watt's Speech to The Texans Was What He Felt "Needed to Be Said"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Just a day after Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil said that defensive end J.J. Watt's speech at the end of practice gave him "chills." It was downplayed by Watt just a day after many players in the locker room were discussing his inspirational message. 

"I didn't give a speech," Watt downplayed the situation. "I broke it down at the end of practice. Somebody's got to break down every day and yesterday was my day. So I broke it down. There's really not much more to it than that it was pretty standard."

Watt was accepting of the compliments that Tunsil gave him regarding his speech to prepare the team for the playoffs. 

"I appreciate that," Watt said of Tunsil's compliment. "I mean honestly we can laugh about it but coming from teammates and especially guys, a guy like Laremy who is well respected who is extremely good at what he does and whose opinion I value very much."

Watt continued, "For a guy like him to say something like that means a lot to me, and it's nice to know that the words to saying the message you're trying to get across does hit home. Like I said, I respect Laremy, I respect all those guys in that locker room, so I appreciate it if they did take notice."

Watch J.J. Watt on His Message to His Teammates on The Playoffs

