Source: Jaguars GM Sees O'Brien as 'Legit' Choice to Move From Alabama to Jacksonville

Bill O’Brien will serve as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in Monday’s national championship game but the former Houston Texans GM and coach will quickly follow that with an interview for the head coach vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And an NFL source tells TexansDaily.com that is will be substantially more than a "courtesy interview.''

Two other experienced coaches not presently in charge of programs, Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell, are also involved in the Jags' wide-net search. But our source tells us that Trent Baalke, who has been retained by owner Khan in the wake of in-season firing of coach Urban Meyer after less than a year on the job, is attracted to the idea of hiring O'Brien and sees him as a "legitimate'' candidate.

O’Brien, dismissed in-season by Houston in 2020, actually had a successful run as the Texans coach before veering off once he also became the GM. Baalke, it seems, is attracted to the idea of keeping his own power while adding a coach who won't demand more - and O'Brien at this point in his career is not likely in a position to make such a demand.

The Jaguars have arranged to interview a long list of candidates, including Cowboys assistant Kellen Moore and Buccaneers assistant Byron Leftwich, who some think has the inside track to a job that features a chance to mentor QB Trevor Lawrence, the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars are 2-14 and close the season Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts under interim coach Darrell Bevell, who could also be considered for the job.

In six-plus seasons as coach of the Texans, O’Brien was part of building a successful program but in his final two seasons as general manager oversaw controversial moves that led to an 0-4 start in 2020, putting behind him the fact that up until then he’d compiled a 52-44 record with four AFC South titles in Houston.

This year’s Texans are 4-12 and close out the season Sunday against the Titans while being led by first-year coach David Culley, who’s job in Houston is safe.