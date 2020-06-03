State of The Texans
No joint practices for the Texans or NFL in 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will conduct training camp at the Methodist Training Center for the 2020 season in accordance to a memo sent out by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Also, the Texans, along with the entire NFL, will not be allowed to conduct joint practices due to continuing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The NFL and NFLPA want to limit the risk for teams due to COVID-19 concerns and increased traveling between cities during training camp was an issue for both sides. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero obtained a copy of the memo, which said the following. 

"We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment," the memo said to all of the clubs.

"The NFLPA was strongly in favor of these two decisions, which were made to limit exposure risks by avoiding the need for clubs to clean and maintain two facilities, by limiting the need for players and club staffs to travel to another location (sometimes located at a considerable distance from the home facility), and by limiting travel and contact between players on different clubs in the context of joint practices. These steps are being taken for the 2020 preseason to address the current conditions and are not expected to be in place in 2021."

Head coach Bill O'Brien is a firm believer in using joint practices to get the core of his team ready for the season. Using a set number of plays in a controlled environment, O'Brien has used that time to protect his players from injury and use the preseason games for players that need to get into game situations. 

With the change, O'Brien will have to use the preseason games for his core players and rethink his plan on how to prepare them for the regular season without joint practices. 

The plan in place for the 2020 season, is being used for this year only. The NFL plans to be back in their normal operation for the 2021 season. 

