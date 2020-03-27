Randall Cobb wants to be part of something special with Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb met with media via conference call on Friday to discuss his signing of a three-year deal worth $27 million, and $18.75 million of it is guaranteed. Cobb is currently locked in his home in Los Angeles, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet completed his physical to finalized his free-agent deal.

When travel restrictions are lifted, Cobb will travel to take his physical to officially become part of the team.

Cobb signed a generous deal with the Texans, but he was clear on why he was signed with the organization. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Texans were the top two teams pushing to land Cobb when free agency opened but head coach Bill O'Brien's vision for how he was going to use the veteran wide receiver in the offense was the selling point that made Houston the destination.

"The reason I picked the Texans," Cobb started. "I think that you look at what they've been able to do over the past few years going to the playoffs four of the past five times. At this point in my career that I still don't have a ring. So, you know, I want to be in a situation where I had that possibility."

Another reason for Cobb landing with the Texans was wanting to play with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watching Watson have early success in his career, Cobb has admired the young quarterback and wanted to build something with him in Houston.

"When you look at Deshaun and what he's been able to do in the league," Cobb continued. "I've been really impressed from afar watching him. He has tremendous ability, and he's a winner. He's won at every level, high school to college. I think he has that ability to take us to the Super Bowl, and I want to be a part of something special with him."

After spending a season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, Cobb caught 55 passes for 828 yards while averaging 15.1 yards a catch with three touchdowns.

Cobb started his career with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in the 2nd round (64th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

With the Packers, Cobb played eight seasons and appeared in 105 games (73 starts) with 470 receptions with 5,524 yard and 41 touchdowns.