State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Report: Texans will lose over $200 million if NFL plays without fans in the stands

Patrick D. Starr

43.9% of total revenue and $218 million in team stadium revenue.

That is the approximate money that will be lost by the Houston Texans if there are no fans in the stands in 2020. The NFL is still working through the logistics on what the NFL regular season should look like and one possibility could be without fans in the stadiums. 

According to Mike Ozanian of SportsMoney on Forbes.com. The Texans and NFL are in a position to have their pocketbooks gutted if they choose to move into the 2020 season without fans in the stands.

Based on figures from the 2018 season, Ozanian states the NFL would lose $5.5 billion in stadium revenue, which is the sum of tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking, and team stores. That would be around 38% of the NFL’s revenue is due to fans sinking their hard-earned money into the team of their choice.

The Texans would rank 4th in the NFL in lost revenue, only trailing the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and New York Giants. The Cowboys would lose around 65.3%, the Patriots 52.5%, and the Giants 50.4%. They are the only three teams that would lose over half of their revenue if there were no fans in attendance.

With the NFL guarded on their financial information, these numbers are more than likely higher based on the recently signed collective bargaining agreement and soon to be re-done broadcasting deals in the coming seasons.

The Texans in 2018 had $497 million in total revenue, ranking them fourth at the time, showing their earning power in the league despite being the youngest franchise in the NFL.

The teams that would have less than 30% of their total revenue impacted due to no fans are the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angels Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans release 2020 preseason schedule times and dates

The Houston Texans have released the times and dates for their 2020 preseason schedule.

Patrick D. Starr

Expectations remain high for Texans tight end Kahale Warring

Expectations remain high for second-year Houston Texans tight end Kahale Warring entering the 2020 season.

Pavithr Goli

Jordan Akins focused on his physical traits to help the Texans in 2020

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins is working on adding weight and improving his feet to become a bigger part of the offense in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt pleased with the Texans virtual off-season

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt likes how defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has put together their meetings for their virtual off-season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans one of six teams to open up their doors allowing employees to return to work

MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the Houston Texans will be opening their facility up to 50% of their employees in accordance with city and state laws.

Patrick D. Starr

Mailbag: Will Duke Ejiofor make an impact for the Texans in 2020?

State of the Texans mailbag on the Houston Texans. Discussions on the Texans safety group, potential breakout players in year two with the team plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to continue to lean on J.J. Watt but have to keep him on the field for 16-games

The Houston Texans will continue to lean on J.J. Watt as they build their defense for the 2020 season. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver knows they have to keep Watt on the field for 16-games.

Patrick D. Starr

On the Board: Texans Deshaun Watson a top-ten "early" favorite to end up NFL MVP

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the top-ten of pre-season favorites to land MVP honors at the end of the 2020 season according to BetOnline.Ag.

Patrick D. Starr

Do the Texans have the best quarterback situation entering the 2020 season?

Do the Houston Texans have the best quarterback situation in the AFC South with Deshaun Watson at the helm? A complete look at the AFC South quarterback situations heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver wants the Texans defense to be built like the city of Houston

The Houston Texans defense will have a new voice leading the way and Anthony Weaver wants the defense to reflect the city of Houston.

Pavithr Goli