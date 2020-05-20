Report: Texans will lose over $200 million if NFL plays without fans in the stands

43.9% of total revenue and $218 million in team stadium revenue.

That is the approximate money that will be lost by the Houston Texans if there are no fans in the stands in 2020. The NFL is still working through the logistics on what the NFL regular season should look like and one possibility could be without fans in the stadiums.

According to Mike Ozanian of SportsMoney on Forbes.com. The Texans and NFL are in a position to have their pocketbooks gutted if they choose to move into the 2020 season without fans in the stands.

Based on figures from the 2018 season, Ozanian states the NFL would lose $5.5 billion in stadium revenue, which is the sum of tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking, and team stores. That would be around 38% of the NFL’s revenue is due to fans sinking their hard-earned money into the team of their choice.

The Texans would rank 4th in the NFL in lost revenue, only trailing the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and New York Giants. The Cowboys would lose around 65.3%, the Patriots 52.5%, and the Giants 50.4%. They are the only three teams that would lose over half of their revenue if there were no fans in attendance.

With the NFL guarded on their financial information, these numbers are more than likely higher based on the recently signed collective bargaining agreement and soon to be re-done broadcasting deals in the coming seasons.

The Texans in 2018 had $497 million in total revenue, ranking them fourth at the time, showing their earning power in the league despite being the youngest franchise in the NFL.

The teams that would have less than 30% of their total revenue impacted due to no fans are the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angels Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

