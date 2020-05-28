Roof Open? Texans have a chance to host games with 25% capacity of fans at NRG Stadium

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Thursday that professional stadiums can hold up to 25% of capacity for spectators starting in June. The one catch is that it has to be an “outdoor event” and for the Houston Texans that would mean they would have to open the roof of NRG Stadium.

The outdoor setting would be to protect spectators and others involved in the game from being enclosed in a covered stadium.

Abbott issued the proclamation on Thursday. It says as follows:

"Each professional sports league that desires to reopen must first submit a plan to the Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”). Spectators are allowed for outdoor events, provided that outdoor venues limit the number of spectators to no more than 25% of the normal operating limits of the venue as determined by the facility owner. Spectators are not permitted for indoor events. Each plan must incorporate these minimum health protocols to the greatest extent possible. The plan should be submitted to DSHS via email at: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov. Include the term “League” in the subject line to ensure proper routing."

The last time that the roof at NRG Stadium was open for a Texans game was on November 30, 2014, when the Texans hosted the Tennessee Titans.

Then Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Texans to a 45-21 win by throwing six touchdowns and completing 24 passes on 33 attempts for 358 yards. DeAndre Hopkins had nine receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns also in that rout of the Titans.

If the Texans want to host NFL games in 2020, it appears at this rate they will have to do it with the roof open at NRG Stadium due to state guidelines.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here