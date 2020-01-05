Seven from Saturday: Texans Make Their Mark in Comeback Win Over the Bills

Houston, Texas- It was almost a game that could have ended up one of the more disappointing showings in Houston Texans' history. It ended up being one of the best comebacks in franchise history being down 16-0 to the Buffalo Bills only to win 22-19 in overtime.

The Texans win from 16 down, tied them for the third-largest comeback win at home in the last 15 postseasons, tying the 2014 Seahawks (16) in the NFC Championship. Only the 2006 Colts (18) in the AFC Championship and 2013 Colts (28) in the Wild Card game have recorded larger comeback wins at home over that span.

With the Texans clutch performance, the Texans made their mark with their play on Saturday.

Here is Seven from Saturday in the Texans win over the Bills.

Seven From Saturday versus The Bills