State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Seven from Saturday: Texans Make Their Mark in Comeback Win Over the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- It was almost a game that could have ended up one of the more disappointing showings in Houston Texans' history. It ended up being one of the best comebacks in franchise history being down 16-0 to the Buffalo Bills only to win 22-19 in overtime. 

The Texans win from 16 down, tied them for the third-largest comeback win at home in the last 15 postseasons, tying the 2014 Seahawks (16) in the NFC Championship. Only the 2006 Colts (18) in the AFC Championship and 2013 Colts (28) in the Wild Card game have recorded larger comeback wins at home over that span.

With the Texans clutch performance, the Texans made their mark with their play on Saturday. 

Here is Seven from Saturday in the Texans win over the Bills. 

Seven From Saturday versus The Bills 

  1. Safety Mike Adams with four total tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Adams became the second player in franchise history to record a tackle for loss and forced fumble in the same game, joining Brooks Reed.
  2. Cornerback Gareon Conley had three pass breakups against the Bills. He became the fourth player in franchise history to post three-or-more passes defensed in a postseason game, joining Johnathan Joseph (2011 and 2016), Glover Quin (2012), and A.J. Bouye (2016).
  3. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had six receptions for 90 yards against the Bills. Hopkins passed Andre Johnson (25) for the most career postseason receptions in franchise history with 28.
  4. Outside linebacker Jacob Martin became the first player in Texans history to record a sack and fumble recovery in the same game.
  5. Outside linebacker Whitney Merilcus finished with four total tackles (two solo), 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, and three quarterback hits. He has 7.0 career postseason sacks, which is the most in franchise history and most in the NFL since 2015
  6. Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 20-of-25 passes (80.0 percent) for 247 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a 121.2 rating. He also ran for a team-high 55 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries (3.9 avg.) Watson had his second career postseason game with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, which ties for the second-most by a player in NFL history trailing only Colin Kaepernick (three).
  7. Watson also set Texans single-game postseason records in passer rating (121.2) completion percentage (80.0) and yards per attempt (9.88)
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Will Fuller a Long Shot to Play Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans called Will Fuller a game-time decision to play in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller is a long shot to play for the Texans with a groin injury.

Andre Johnson's In-Game Pep Talk Helped DeAndre Hopkins Confidence In Texans Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

After Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins fumbled on his first catch of the game against the Buffalo Bills, it was Andre Johnson who calmed him down to refocus him for the remainder of the game.

J.J. Watt's Sack Flipped the Tide In Favor of The Texans Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt's return to the Houston Texans gave the life it needed to mount a comeback against the Buffalo Bills.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Houston Texans Travel to Face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Travel to Face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round

Taiwan Jones Makes His Mark For the Texans In Playoff Win

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones made his opportunity in the playoffs count producing the game changing play to set up the game winning field goal to beat the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Storm Back To Beat the Bills in Wild Card Weekend

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were led by Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt in the second half surge to beat the Buffalo Bills 22 to 19.

NRG Stadium Being Prepared for The Texans and Bills Wild Card Showdown

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans prepare NRG Stadium for Wild Card Weekend to face off with the Buffalo Bills.

Texans J.J. Watt Notches Key Sack Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt notched his first sack since being activated from the injured reserve in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Deshaun Watson's 20-Yard Touchdown Run Injects Life Into the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ran for a 20-yard touchdown to wake up a sleeping offense in their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.