Seven from Saturday: Texans Make Their Mark in Comeback Win Over the Bills
Houston, Texas- It was almost a game that could have ended up one of the more disappointing showings in Houston Texans' history. It ended up being one of the best comebacks in franchise history being down 16-0 to the Buffalo Bills only to win 22-19 in overtime.
The Texans win from 16 down, tied them for the third-largest comeback win at home in the last 15 postseasons, tying the 2014 Seahawks (16) in the NFC Championship. Only the 2006 Colts (18) in the AFC Championship and 2013 Colts (28) in the Wild Card game have recorded larger comeback wins at home over that span.
With the Texans clutch performance, the Texans made their mark with their play on Saturday.
Here is Seven from Saturday in the Texans win over the Bills.
Seven From Saturday versus The Bills
- Safety Mike Adams with four total tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Adams became the second player in franchise history to record a tackle for loss and forced fumble in the same game, joining Brooks Reed.
- Cornerback Gareon Conley had three pass breakups against the Bills. He became the fourth player in franchise history to post three-or-more passes defensed in a postseason game, joining Johnathan Joseph (2011 and 2016), Glover Quin (2012), and A.J. Bouye (2016).
- Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had six receptions for 90 yards against the Bills. Hopkins passed Andre Johnson (25) for the most career postseason receptions in franchise history with 28.
- Outside linebacker Jacob Martin became the first player in Texans history to record a sack and fumble recovery in the same game.
- Outside linebacker Whitney Merilcus finished with four total tackles (two solo), 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, and three quarterback hits. He has 7.0 career postseason sacks, which is the most in franchise history and most in the NFL since 2015
- Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 20-of-25 passes (80.0 percent) for 247 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a 121.2 rating. He also ran for a team-high 55 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries (3.9 avg.) Watson had his second career postseason game with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, which ties for the second-most by a player in NFL history trailing only Colin Kaepernick (three).
- Watson also set Texans single-game postseason records in passer rating (121.2) completion percentage (80.0) and yards per attempt (9.88)