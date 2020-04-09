State of The Texans
Texans acquire Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks in trade

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have traded for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks helping bolster their wide receiver group.

According to sources, the Texans will be trading their second-round selection, 57th overall, to the Rams for Cooks and a 2022 4th round selection. 

Cooks in 2019 appeared in 14 games catching 42 passes for 583 yards averaging 13.9 yards a catch with two touchdowns. Cooks spent two seasons with the Rams after being traded from the New England Patriots before the 2018 season.

Cooks is 26 years old and is in the middle of a 5 year 81 million deal with Rams. He is due 8 million in base salary this season. 

Originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL Draft in the first round with the 20th overall selection out of Oregon State.

For his career, Cooks has played in 88 games catching 402 passes for 5,730 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards a reception. 

The Texans add Cooks to the wide receiver group of Kenny Stills, Will Fuller V, Randall Cobb, Keke Coutee, and DeAndre Carter. 

