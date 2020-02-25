State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans and Oregon State's Jake Luton Have Informal Meeting at Combine

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans, and Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton have had an informal meeting at the NFL Combine. The informal meeting does not count against the Texans which is allowed 45 sit down interviews with prospects during the week. 

Luton started 11 games in 2019 throwing for 2,714 yards while completing 62.0% of his passes for the season. His biggest plus as a quarterback is how well he protected the football throwing 28 touchdowns to only one interception the entire season.

At Oregon State, Luton played in 23 games while making 21 starts finishing his career fifth all-time with 42 career passing touchdowns and seventh with 5,227 passing yards. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Have Informal Meeting with Baylor's Denzel Mims

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims met with the Houston Texans in an informal meeting at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Devin Duvernay has Informal Meeting with the Texans at the Combine

University of Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay had an informal meeting with the Houston Texans at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans-Centric Preview of the 2020 NFL Combine

The Houston Texans are set to enter the Bill O'Brien Era as the organization's general manager. There is plenty of work to do for the Texans heading into 2020 and it starts at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Cornerbacks

Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is one of the multiple cornerbacks the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Running Backs

Appalachian State's Darrynton Evans is one of the multiple running backs the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Wide Receivers

Texas A&M's Quartney Davis is one of the multiple wide receiver the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Combine Focus: Pass Rushers

Michigan State's Kenny Willekes is one of the multiple pass rushers the Houston Texans need to focus on at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans' Focus Shifts to the NFL Combine and Their Needs for 2020

The NFL Combine is set to kick off this week and the Houston Texans have team needs to monitor during the event. Here are the early team needs for the Texans heading into the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans A.J. McCarron Cuts it Loose on Mardi Gras

Houston Texans quarterback A.J. McCarron was letting it fly from the float he was on to people waiting to catch beads. Instead McCarron was throwing footballs and he was hitting his target with pinpoint accuracy.

Patrick D. Starr

Cullen Gillaspia Remains a Special Teams Guy 'First' for the Texans

Houston Texans fullback Cullen Gillaspia knows he is a special teams guy first even with a developing role as a fullback.

Patrick D. Starr