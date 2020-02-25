Texans and Oregon State's Jake Luton Have Informal Meeting at Combine

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans, and Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton have had an informal meeting at the NFL Combine. The informal meeting does not count against the Texans which is allowed 45 sit down interviews with prospects during the week.

Luton started 11 games in 2019 throwing for 2,714 yards while completing 62.0% of his passes for the season. His biggest plus as a quarterback is how well he protected the football throwing 28 touchdowns to only one interception the entire season.

At Oregon State, Luton played in 23 games while making 21 starts finishing his career fifth all-time with 42 career passing touchdowns and seventh with 5,227 passing yards.

