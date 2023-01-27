Texans BREAKING: DeMeco Ryans is Coach Hire 'If All Goes Well'

The Texans seem to be closing in on bringing "home'' San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach in Houston.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans might be dealing with a big "if'' ... but an even bigger hire.

We have certainly been left with the impression that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans - the former Texans standout player - could overtake Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the top contender for the Texans' head coaching vacancy.

And we're just about there.

Ryans has "emerged as a top candidate,'' NFL Network is reporting on Friday, on the eve of defensive coordinators will go head-to-head against one another during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

And "a top candidate'' isn't very strong.

But the report also mentions that "if all goes well, he could be (Houston's) next head coach.''

And at this point, while "if'' can also be a loaded word, we are on the verge of not being able to envision what could go wrong with the two parties and their "mutual interest.''

The Texans are closing in on the hire of their sixth head coach in franchise history, with Ryans a popular pick among fans and NFL people who are familiar with his work, from present boss Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco to former Texans teammate J.J. Watt. Ryans - who at one point in his career was in lawsuit-level conflict with the franchise - obviously would bring the potential to enhance a Houston defense that last year finished near the bottom of all statistical categories.

Gannon was a finalist to take the helm as the Texans' next head coach last year. Ryans, 38, has meanwhile elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. During the regular season, the 49ers recorded the second-most takeaways (30) while giving up an average of 16.3 points - and it is worth mentioning that the Denver Broncos might still be in the Ryans hunt as well.

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is another candidate seemingly out of the running for the Texans ... and Ryans seems ready to run back to Houston to take charge.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.