Texans BREAKING: Jack Easterby OUT of Houston Organization

The Houston Texans are "parting ways'' with the executive Jack Easterby, who at one time rose to the position of interim GM.
Jack Easterby, a controversial figure in the Houston Texans front office, is no longer involved with the franchise, which is "parting ways'' with the executive who at one time rose to the position of interim GM.

Easterby was hired by the organization in 2019 as executive vice president of team development, but he rapidly rose to power with the Texans as a year later he was promoted Easterby to executive vice president of football operations.

And rather astoundingly, despite his lack of "true football background,'' after the firing of coach and general manager Bill O’Brien in October of 2020, the Texans McNair ownership family allowed him to play the role of the club’s interim general manager.

ESPN is the first to report the news.

The hiring of former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as general manager two seasons ago reportedly caused the influence of Easterby - even though he shares Caserio's New England roots - to wane.

Easterby has talked about his role in 2022 being more of a "support'' duty than of someone with major influence ... though over the course of his time in Houston, in the opinion of many observers a large number of the team's most dubious decisions have on them the fingerprints of Jack Easterby.

And now, those fingerprints are being wiped clean.

