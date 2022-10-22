Texans BREAKING: Jon Greenard Moving to IR - Sources

LAS VEGAS -- Houston Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard is being placed on injured reserve, according to league sources.

Greenard injured his calf in practice this week and is expected to be sidelined between four and six weeks, per sources.

Greenard had missed the Texans' road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and now he has a new, more serious injury.

Greenard, a former third-round draft pick from Florida, led the Texans with a career-high eight sacks last season.

He has 1 1/2 sacks, five tackles for losses and three quarterback hits this season.

The Texans will also lean on Mario Addison, who was activated from injured reserve and played extensively against the Jaguars. Greenard is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by Rasheem Green, who started against the Jaguars, opposite veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Meanwhile, the 1-3-1 Texans play at the 1-4 Raiders on Sunday and veteran wide receiver Chris Moore is officially questionable on the injury report after participating fully after missing a game against the Jaguars due to a hip injury.

Moore didn't practice Wednesday but is trending toward being available for Sunday's game.

Moore has eight receptions for 108 yards this season on a dozen targets in four games.

In his career, Moore has recorded 76 career receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets last season.

Tight end Brevin Jordan is questionable on the injury report but is also expected to be available for the game against his hometown Raiders. The former University of Miami standout has three catches for eight yards in two games this season.

Las Vegas entered the campaign with some solid expectations after making an impressive late-season run into the AFC playoffs last year.



But the Raiders’ lowly record doesn’t match the star-studded talent their offense possesses, as Vegas poses arguably the toughest test a young Texans defense has faced up to this point in the season. ... and it will now have to be done, for some time, without Greenard.

