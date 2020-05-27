Texans J.J. Watt: Asking for a contract extension is the "wrong move"

"No, no, I don't think that's necessary."

J.J. Watt was clear that he is not looking for a contract extension from the Houston Texans with two years remaining on his deal.

Entering into his 10th season, J.J. Watt is now entering a prime spot for potentially wanting a new deal with a year remaining on his current contract. Also, looking at the possibility of ending his career in the same uniform he started in as a rookie in 2011.

"I think that I fully understand and respect the situation I am in at the moment and what's happened in the past few years," Watt added.

"I'm not going to sit here and demand anything," Watt continued. "Because I'm going out there to prove what I'm worth, and I believe that's the right situation for everybody."

With one-year remaining on his deal worth $17.5 million and no guaranteed money, the Texans are now entering the point of critical decisions with the future of one of their most decorated player in franchise history.

"I think if I went back and asked for an extension more money anything right now, I think that would be the wrong move," Watt said of his contract.

A back injury derailed his 2016 season, a tibial plateau fracture injury ended his 2017 season after five games, and now the pectoral injury in 2019 took away half of his regular season.

In 2019, Watt appeared in 8 games posting 24 total tackles, 21 quarterback hits, and 4.0 sacks and was just a season removed from 16.0 sacks and 25 quarterback hit season in 2018.

"I'm just going out there and trying to prove my worth," Watt continued. "To help this team win games and do everything that I can to earn and make sure that these people know that I'm worth it."

Watt has three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in his career tied with Lawerence Taylor. Watt won the away in 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro five times in his career.

