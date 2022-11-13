Texans Move Out Brandin Cooks as Captain, Laremy Tunsil 'Honored'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Houston Texans veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil is embracing being an offensive team captain as the replacement for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

One of the most gifted and expensive blockers in the NFL as a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's arguably manufacturing an All-Pro caliber season, operates with an understated leadership style steeped in respect and empathy. When Tunsil has something important to say, he'll impart his knowledge and advice to teammates. He embraces mentoring, remembering how older teammates Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey counseled him when he was a rookie for the Miami Dolphins.

On a 1-6-1 team heading into Sunday's road game against the New York Giants, Tunsil is one of the few bright spots through his play and his attitude. That's one reason why Tunsil was named a permanent offensive team captain and has the C captain's badge now stenciled into his No. 78 jersey.

Tunsil achieved that status for the remainder of the season prior to the Texans' game last week against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as he replaced Cooks when the wide receiver missed the game for personal reasons after expressing displeasure at not being moved off the roster at the NFL trade deadline.

Tunsil is embracing his captaincy, another nod of respect toward one of the best players on a team that's in a rebuilding mode.

"It means a lot," Tunsil said Friday at his locker stall. "Being my first time as a captain of a team, it means a lot to me, man. I feel like I deserved it. My teammates think I deserved it. That's why I got the C."

Defining Tunsil's leadership style isn't about rah-rah speeches. It's about quiet excellence. Tunsil makes sure he's done his job, and performed his daily tasks. When he feels it's the right time, he talks with teammates about how to help them do their job and reach their potential.

"Absolutely, I try to lead by example," Tunsil said. "I don't try to say too much. If I have something to say, I will pull them to the side and talk to them. That's the type of teammate I am. Not the hoo-rah guy. I go about my work as best I can."

