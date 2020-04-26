Texans nab West Georgia defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai

The Houston Texans will be signing West Georgia defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai. Alufohai started his career at Kennesaw State before transferring to West Georgia to be closer to his home town of Rome, Georiga.

Alufohai will be part of the smallest rookie classes for the Texans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most intriguing secrets during the draft process, Alufohai brought scouts from all by one NFL team to West Georgia to get a closer look at him during the season.

Alufohai saw action in 18 games at nose tackle over his first two seasons at Kennesaw State, mostly in reserve duty, amassing 16 tackles (1.5 for loss) and a half-sack. He went on to start all 14 games as junior in 2017, however, registering 31 tackles (1.5 for loss).

Alufohai proved to be a dominant force for the West Georgia Wolves last season, compiling 31 tackles (4 for loss), two sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He was invited to the East-West Shrine game which helped him land on NFL radars.

