Texans reach a three-year extension with Laremy Tunsil

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have taken care of their number one priority this off-season by signing  25-year old offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year extension. Tunsil moved on from his representation shortly after the NFL Combine taking over negotiations himself with the Texans and now he is the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. 

In the new three-year extension, Tunsil will receive $57 million guaranteed, including  $13 million signing bonus. The deal will average around $22 million a year beating the next offensive lineman by $4 million.

Tunsil will make $10.25 million this year and his three-year extension ends after the 2023 season. 

Reports first had the Texans offering Tunsil around the $18.5 million a year mark which would make him the top paid lineman in the league. If that is the case, then guaranteed money would be the next step to solidify the deal with Tunsil. Tunsil exceeded that number by resetting the entire offensive line market. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien and the Texans wanted to solidify the left tackle position and when the Miami Dolphins made him available this past off-season, they were willing to pay high draft compensation to land Tunsil. The Texans sent their 2020 first-round selection and their 2021 first and second-round selections to land Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Tunsil in his first season with the Texans was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

Just last week in his pre-draft press conference, O'Brien talked about negotiations with Tunsil. 

"Laremy and I have been in touch quite a bit," O'Brien said. "Laremy is a great guy, a great part of our team. We’ve been in a lot of contact. I don’t want to get into the details of that but we’re working hard to try to get a deal done.”

Tunsil is offically the Texans left tackle for the foreseeable future. 

