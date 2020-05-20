State of The Texans
Texans release 2020 preseason schedule times and dates

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have announced their 2020 preseason schedule.

Houston will open the preseason on the road against the Minnesota Vikings for the fifth preseason matchup between the two teams (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013). The Texans have won the last two preseason meetings, including a 27-13 victory in the first preseason game of 2013 in Minnesota. 

In Week 2, Houston will host the Seattle Seahawks for the teams’ first-ever preseason matchup. The Texans and Seahawks last faced off in the regular season in Week 8 of 2017 in Seattle.

In Week 3, the Texans will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints for the 11th time in the preseason (2002, 2008-13, 2015-17). The all-time series between the two teams is tied at 5-5. 

Houston will then welcome the in-state rival Dallas Cowboys to NRG Stadium to close out the preseason in Week 4. This will mark the 12th preseason matchup between the two Texas franchises (2003-05, 2007-08, 2010, 2013, 2015-16, 2018-19), including the third season in a row. The Texans lead the head-to-head preseason series, 6-5, and defeated Dallas in both the preseason and regular season in 2018.

2020 Houston Texans Preseason Schedule 

P1 August 14 @ Minnesota Vikings 7 pm

P2 August 22 vs. Seattle Seahawks 7 pm

P3 August 19 @ New Orleans 7 pm

P4 September 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys 7 pm

